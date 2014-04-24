SEOStoreHQ Releases Latest Analysis of Industry Trends

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) specialist SEOStoreHQ released a report detailing the latest trends in its sector. The new report collects and analyzes data points from a number of sources, including some of the recent, official pronouncements from search engine giant Google. The report concludes that the importance of social media networks in determining search engine rankings has increased recently at an even faster pace than formerly and that many of the so-called "black hat" tactics that were previously effective are now far less so.



"As a cutting-edge SEO consultant," company representative Leandre Baez Quintanilla said, "SEOStoreHQ always stays abreast of the latest developments in the industry. SEO is a dynamic, ever-changing business, and we owe a great part of our success to our commitment to staying at the forefront." The technique of search engine optimization involves an effort to raise the profile of particular sites in the results provided by services like Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. Those search engines try to deliver the most useful and relevant results to their users, so getting a site to rank higher in their results requires improving their perceptions of these factors.



As the criteria such services use to rank sites have evolved, so have the techniques used to improve those rankings. Today, search engines put greater weight on social network activity such as the "likes" that Facebook users can leave for particular sites. This has led to the possibility that site owners and SEO providers who buy Facebook likes for sites can quickly and easily improve their search engine results placements. Similar results have been obtained by those who buy Twitter followers, as SEOStoreHQ's recent report on the state of the industry points out.



"As a leader in this space, we provide the full package," Baez Quintanilla continued, "which means that our cost-effective services come with rock-solid guarantees. We work quickly, too, and we produce for every client a comprehensive report which details our activities on their behalf and the results that should be expected." The increasing sophistication of both the major search engines and the services that work to improve position within their rankings has led to the development of a number of new techniques in recent years. For example, those seeking to increase the perceived prominence of their sites directly can now buy traffic which can consist of thousands or even millions of visitors from around the world.



The benefits of making use of SEO providers like SEOStoreHQ can be monumental. By moving onto the first page of Google's results for a particular search term from the third, for example, a business may end up receiving many times more interested visitors than previously. This can result in directly improved levels of sales, revenues and profits and may even result in formerly moribund businesses growing aggressively. Those interested in reading the company's most recent report may do so at its home page.



About SEOStoreHQ

Montreal-based search engine optimization consultant SEOStoreHQ provides a variety of top-quality services aimed at improving the profiles of its clients' Internet properties. In every case, its offerings are designed to produce real, effective results, and all carry guarantees regarding their efficacy.