SEOTrainingLondon.org Launches 2013 Private SEO Training Sessions at Affordable Prices

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Without a solid online presence, even the best businesses can fail in today’s economy. And building an online presence requires a commitment to search engine optimization. But learning about SEO from the internet can be difficult, as it seems like every website wants to force visitors into paying for some overpriced consultancy service.



SEOTrainingLondon.org wants to be different. At SEOTrainingLondon.org, visitors will find booking information for Danny Richman, a leading SEO professional based in the UK. Richman offers private SEO training sessions for business owners and private individuals in the London area.



These training sessions are available to both small and large business owners. Prices aim to be affordable for businesses of all budget levels, and course schedules are built to fit into the schedules of busy business owners.



Danny Richman offers private SEO training sessions that are tailored specifically to the needs of business owners so the courses are free from hype and unnecessary jargon. A spokesperson for SEO Training London explained another advantage offered by Richman and SEOTrainingLondon.org:



“As anybody who has been to an SEO training session knows, most SEO courses are basically just expensive advertisements for SEO consultancy companies. The SEO course discusses the basics of optimization, but the client leaves frustrated because they are led into purchasing additional SEO consultancy services from that particular company. Danny Richman doesn’t believe in that business model: he and a small group of clients have a private training session tailored to their needs.”



Many business owners assume that SEO training sessions from an experienced online professional should cost thousands of dollars. But Danny Richman offers half-day private SEO training sessions for £295 plus VAT. Clients can schedule a date and time that works for them, and Richman works hard to accommodate the busy schedules of working professionals.



In the past, those working professionals have included people from such major British companies as the BBC, John Lewis, Prince’s Trust, and Marks Spencer, among others. A full list of happy clients can be found at the SEOTrainingLondon.org website.



About SEOTRainingLondon.org:

SEOTrainingLondon.org aims to be the website Londoners visit when they need any type of SEO training. At the website, visitors will find details about SEO professional Danny Richman, who will provide private SEO training sessions to London-area business owners for £295 + VAT. For more information, please visit: http://seotraininglondon.org