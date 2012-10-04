SEOTrainingLondon.org Reveals Case Studies of Successful Search Engine Rankings

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Two decades ago, the term ‘search engine optimization’ would not have meant anything. Today, search engine optimization is seen as an inescapable part of doing business online. SEO has helped businesses around the world reach out to potential customers through search engines. The higher a website is placed on a search engine, the more likely customers are to visit that website.



Business owners that understand SEO are able to succeed in today’s fast-paced marketplace. SEOTrainingLondon.org has been getting a lot of attention lately for their search engine optimization course led by leading marketing expert Danny Richman.



The goal of SEO Training London is to teach business owners and other students how to apply search engine optimization techniques online. The course begins by teaching students the basics of SEO – including learning the factors that make a website rank prominently. Then, the course moves on to more advanced techniques, like gaining inbound links, using social media marketing, and optimizing a site using special SEO tools. The course uses practical case studies from sites Danny Richman has been involved with to illustrate pertinent issue.



All courses are taught by Danny Richman. The SEOTrainingLondon.org website describes Richman as a marketing expert with over 15 years of industry experience who seeks to teach his students in a down-to-earth, practical manner:



“Danny demystifies the technical issues and offers simple, actionable tips that can be put into effect immediately. His SEO courses include real-world examples of how he has achieved success for his own websites and for clients.”



Another important feature of SEOTrainingLondon.org is its pricing. Instead of charging thousands of pounds for each SEO training session, SEO Training London charges £195 for a group of up to three delegates. Any additional delegates are charged £49.95. Richman takes pride in the fact that his training course is available to businesses of all sizes:



“Whether students are selling luxury dog treats online or they’re focused on attracting insurance leads, my training course is available to all types of business owners. Our pricing policy reflects that inclusiveness.”



Visitors to SEOTrainingLondon.org don’t have to look far to find evidence of Danny Richman’s success. The website features a plethora of testimonials from previous students who were able to push their site up the search engine rankings. With higher search engine rankings comes more traffic. One testimonial in particular claims that a website used to be ranked on page 40 of Google for relevant keywords, but after Richman’s course the delegate was able to push the site to the number one position.



About SEOTrainingLondon.org

SEOTrainingLondon.org offers SEO training services to London residents. Courses are taught by marketing expert Danny Richman and walk students through basic and advanced SEO techniques. For more information, please visit: http://www.seotraininglondon.org