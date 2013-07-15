Separation from Life: Emotive New Memoir Offers Strength to Others Feeling Isolated in Life

Garden City, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- While many memoirs boast of lives filled with success, riches and fame, that of Kansan Edgar Arteaga is starkly different. Telling his emotive and moving story of a life blight by setbacks, it’s a bold journey for even the hardiest of readers.



‘Separation From Life’ tells a story that is often swept under the table; a story of raw adversity which finally deserves an audience.



Synopsis:



The book tells Edgar Arteaga’s story as a child living in poverty and having to struggle with the death of his love ones. At a very young age he had damage to his head that has him remember everything in his life since he was 3 years old. He had rejection from family and friends, moving from place to place enduring sexual abuse, physical abuse. This caused him to develop separation anxiety from everyone in his life leaving him from the murder of his great uncle that was the father figure to him and his brother.



The story progresses to family and his own mother leaving them in El Salvador with a very abusive aunt. The family came to the United States to make a better life for themselves but still found more rejection and abuse everywhere they turn. The author became a very troublesome child that even his love life has suffered and he separates himself from everyone in my life to avoid feeling that separation anxiety that makes him lose friends and family.



As the author explains, his book was written with a very defined purpose.



“It's a life-long journey to help add closure in my life that becomes shorter and shorter. I’ve been through a lot and putting my life and experiences down on paper is extremely therapeutic,” says Arteaga.



Continuing, “By doing so, I hope that others in my situation will also find strength and an opportunity to escape from their own lives. This is a powerful gift that I hope I can afford to many.”



Arteaga’s story is brought to life through a deliberate lack of sensationalism or literary license.



“I know that some have a tendency to blow their life experiences out of proportion just to get a sympathy vote. I don’t want any of that. My book is uncut, bold and written in a no-holds-barred nature. It’s all 100% true and sure to move each and every reader,” he adds.



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to help others by sharing the story of his own life.



‘Separation From Life’, published by Amazon Digital Services, is available now: http://amzn.to/1br7JwA



About Edgar Arteaga

The author lives in Garden City, Kansas.