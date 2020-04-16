Separation Machinery Market Projections 2024 by Top Players Alfa Laval, GEA Group, SWECO, Russell Finex, ACS Manufacturing, Inc., Schlumberger Limited., Parkson Corporation

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- According to the latest research study by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global separation machinery market is expected to record 4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.



The separation machinery is selected according to the nature of mixture. Separation is chiefly based on the size of particles carried by the fluid. Few other considerations for separation includes density, particle, viscosity, flow rate and concentration. Product separation is crucial step in chemical production, it involves separation of impurities from chemical compounds or separating various chemical compounds from each other.



According to the latest research report by GMI, separation machinery market size is anticipated to surpass US$ 100 Billion by 2024.



Industrial processing segment is likely to generate higher demand for separation machinery for the significant profitability from past few years. According to ICCA (The International Council of Chemical Associations) in 2012 the global chemical industry turnover was over USD 3492.90 billion. Further according to a report by government of India, the chemical export from India had increased from 9.3% in 2003-2008 to 10.6% in 2015-16. Such trend reflects strong growth aspects for separation machinery particularly in industrial processing. Moreover, chemical manufacturing companies use separation equipment to treat wastewater and optimize energy usage thus encouraging to focus on sustainable development.



Oil & gas industry plays vital role in the global energy system. Over 31% of primary energy used worldwide is met by oil-based fuels. Thus, oil & gas industry will have demand for separation equipment to separate, remove, or transform these various components such as salt; gases and solids to produce hydrocarbons for fuels. Rising demand for oil-based fuel will propel separation machinery market over the forecast period.



Industrial centrifugal products are on high demand owing to increase in industrialization in Asia Pacific region. For instance, Indian government had initiated 'Make In India' program for industrial development, the program had attracted foreign direct investment of over USD 70 billion by the end of 2017. Similarly, government of China had revised their foreign investment cataloged, which has increased their foreign direct investment in industrial sector stimulating economic growth. Thus, industrial revolution in Asia Pacific will drive separation equipment demand.



Industrial processing segment held close to 25% market share in 2017 and is likely to witness growth on account of growing oil consumption per year. For instance, in India oil consumption have been growing by 4.1% per year according to Indian Chamber of Commerce. Water & wastewater segment has been witnessing significant growth in recent years with a strengthening government support for cleaner water consumption.



In 2017, North America held maximum market share in global separation machinery market, the region has been witnessing tremendous growth over the years owing to high demand for hydrocarbons. Further, Asia Pacific is likely to propel with a CAGR of 4.5% owing to industrial revolution and social economic factors.



The leading global companies of separation equipment market include ANDRITZ, Russell Finex, SWECO, GEA Group, Alfa Laval Corporate, etc. There are several other small and medium scale companies operating the market which hold significant market share of global separation machinery market.



