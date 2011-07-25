Jeff Richfield Assists With Healing the Wounds of 9-11

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2011 -- It is a moment etched in the collective consciousness. And for most people, when they close their eyes and concentrate they can recall moment-by-moment where they were when they first heard about the September 11th attacks in New York City in 2001. It was beyond anyone’s worst nightmare. Over 3,000 people were killed.



This September will mark the 10th Anniversary of the 911 Attacks and the My City of Prayer organization needs people’s help to raise funding to complete a music video that they hope will be the Official Theme Song for this years’ events in NYC. They are asking 3,000 people to give just $1 toward the production costs of the video called, “A City On Its Knees.” The video pays tribute to the thousands of victims, their families and civil workers. For just .99 cents users can download the song and the proceeds will go directly to completing the project. Visit:



http://www.cdfreedom.com/artists/mycityinprayer/catalog/acityonitsknees/



Jeff Richfield, Producer of the project, also launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and is soliciting help on Facebook and Twitter. Supporters can “like” their Facebook page and find additional links there. Go to:



http://www.facebook.com/pages/911-10th-Anniversary-Memorial-Music-Video/247568185258003



“Please Hurry because the deadline of August 1, 2011!”



Richfield hopes the video, “We’re A City On Its Knees” will help the victims and families of victims of 911 in a profound way.



Filming for the video took place earlier this year. An additional $4,000.00 is needed to complete production and post-production costs. Leo Johnston of Cross Country Ministries is featured in the video production as well as dozens whose hearts were committed to the cause.



To learn more about this movement visit http://www.mycityinprayer.com/home.html



About the Company

Jeff Richfield is a musician and composer dedicated to using music for healing and restoration. He wrote and composed “A City On Its Knees” out of a place of his own struggles that stretched his Faith. He has now launched it as a movement of prayer and action that ultimately will reach out to all cities in need of prayer.



