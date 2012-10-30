Sequel Promises PR Without Equal

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Public relations is a crucial factor in the success of any business or institution, as the way a company is perceived can make the difference not only between profits and losses, but to whether or not they survive and thrive. Sequel PR got their start marketing Brisbane small businesses but soon grew to include public relations work for everyone from blue chips to government departments. Their success has been down to their ability to cater for a broad range of specialties, and a core philosophy that has allowed them to remain flexible and effective in changing times.



Sequel PR claims its foundation is respect, honesty, passion and expertise delivered within a dynamic environment. In real terms, this has meant successes in media relations, marketing communications, social media, event publicity and graphic design across every conceivable commercial, industrial and public sector from aviation to the arts. This flexibility is one of the hallmarks of their success and the principle reason for their rapid growth.



Some of their most important work however has been in the field of crisis management, and their team has a history handling catastrophic events including fatalities and serious traumas in instances such as workplace accidents, disease outbreaks, poisonings and other such health scares, mining disasters and natural disasters such as fire and flood, industrial action and environmental issues. They also have a plethora of senior operatives specially trained in terrorism and major incident management.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Accidents happen, and when they do, companies need to be ready for them so they don’t escalate and create a media representation that spirals out of control. As well as having our own specialists who have often been the public face of major corporations in difficult times, we offer detailed training for companies who wish to prepare for the worst, enabling them to react effectively in managing public relations invasions by aggressive media that can occur in the event of sudden crises.”



About Sequel PR

