Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2026 : Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., IntegraGen, Zymergen

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- sequencing driven metagenomics market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing investments undertaken by various organizations along with the increasing application areas of metagenomics in industries, life-sciences and biotechnological areas.



The Global Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market report comprehensively studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market. It comprises of fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019-2026.



Some of the major competitors currently working in the global sequencing driven metagenomics market are Danaher; Merck KGaA; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Arc Bio, LLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Takara Bio Inc.; IntegraGen; Zymergen; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; BGI; Eurofins Scientific; Macrogen Inc.; yaazhxenomics.com; CD Genomics; Microsynth AG; GENEWIZ; SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd; BaseClear B.V.; Swift Biosciences Inc.; ENTEROME; Aperiomics, Inc.; Second Genome and Cosmosid Inc among others.



Market Definition: Global Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market



Sequencing driven metagenomics is an innovative field of metagenomics study, wherein thousands of organisms are monitored in a parallel environment resulting in sampling of all genes associated with the organisms. This method involves actionable insights into the functioning and knowledge regarding the vast biodiversity of the environment, this technique helps in detection of microbes that are significantly low in numbers.



Market Drivers



- Trend of decreased costs associated individual sequencing analysis is expected to drive the growth of the market



- Increasing understanding and advancements in the technologies of DNA sequencing methods is also expected to drive the growth of the market



- Availability of better understanding the functions, characteristics and strains of microbes in the environment through this technique are factors driving the growth of the market





Market Restraints



- Lack in the availability of standards and inaccurate nature of this technique for diagnostic testing is also expected to restrict the adoption rate



- Absence of knowledgeable professionals in the market is also expected to restrain the growth of the market





Segmentation: Global Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market



By Product





- Kits & Reagents





- Library Preparation Kits



- Sample Extraction Kits



- Metagenomic Sequencing Kits









- Sequencing & Data Analytics Services



- Instruments



- Consumables



- Others





By Application





- Environmental



- Human Health





- Infectious Disease Diagnostics



- Gut Microbe Characterization









- Agriculture



- Biotechnology





- Biosurfactants & Antibiotics Production



- Clinical Diagnostics



- Microbial Diversity









- Biofuel



- Others





By End-Users





- Pharmaceutical Industries



- Biotechnology Companies



- Research Laboratories



- Pathology Laboratories



- Academic & Research Institutes



- Others





- Environmental Institutes



- Chemical Companies



- Others











By Geography





- North America





- US.



- Canada



- Mexico









- Europe





- Germany



- Italy



- UK.



- France



- Spain



- Netherlands



- Belgium



- Switzerland



- Turkey



- Russia



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- India



- South Korea



- Australia



- Singapore



- Malaysia



- Thailand



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia-Pacific









- South America





- Brazil



- Rest of South America









- Middle East and Africa





- South Africa



- Rest of Middle East and Africa











Key Developments in the Market:



- In April 2019, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. announced that they had initiated the commercialization of "Sequel II System", inclusive of "SMRT Cell 8M", instrument control software, chemistry and "SMRT Link" software package. This combined system will help in significant reduction of costs and time required as compared to the previous "Sequel System" available in the market



- In November 2018, Illumina, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. This acquisition will help extend the capabilities of sequencing genomic solutions available with the company. This acquisition will extend Illumina's short-read sequencing platforms by including the long-term sequencing platforms of Pacific Biosciences





Competitive Analysis:



Global sequencing driven metagenomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sequencing driven metagenomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report



- Current and future of global sequencing driven metagenomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





Customization of the Report:



- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)





