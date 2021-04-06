Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: SQBG shares, filed a lawsuit against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 17, 2021. NASDAQ: SQBG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued a press release entitled "SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill." According to the SEC's press release, "by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year."



The plaintiff claims that between November 3, 2016 and December 11, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that in late 2016, the Company knew or should have known that its goodwill was likely impaired, that the Company avoided and delayed the material write down to goodwill in late 2016 through 2017, that the Company understated its operating expenses and net loss and also materially overstated its income from operations, goodwill, and assets from late 2016 through 2017, that the Company's internal controls were deficient, that the Company has failed to restate, correct, or disclose relevant improprieties, deceptive conduct, misstatements, omissions, and control violations, that as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.