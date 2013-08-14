Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Serbia Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Serbia beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Serbia beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The beer market contracted by more than 2% in 2012. Lower consumer spending adversely affected mainstream brands such as Jelen, Pils Plus and Bg.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Beer sales in Serbia depend on the climate, which is defined by cold winters and hot summers. Unexpected heavy snowstorms in February 2012 caused road closures, delivery problems and sharp volume drops. However, for the second consecutive year, a warm September and October prevented sharper yearly drops.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Serbia Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Serbia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The negative effects of the Eurozone debt crisis, as well as the credit rating downgrades of leading economies reduced foreign investment and hampered efforts to privatize the remaining state-owned, smaller breweries that are trying to find strategic global partners.



Imported beer went down by 16%. Most of the premium and super-premium brands reported poor performances.



Exports went down by 2%, due to the difficult economic climate in the ex-Yugoslavian region. Locally produced international brands continued penetration of the regional export markets by reducing production costs and shelf prices.



All the smaller independent breweries registered double-digit falls, apart from Jagodinska Pivara, where local state authorities stimulated sales (local events).



The reduction in sales in Horeca outlets has directly affected the share held by glass, still the most popular pack type.



Key Highlights

After three consecutive years of decline, beer consumption finally recorded some growth in 2012. New product development (beer mixers with lemon), favourable weather and marketing support for the discount segment drove growth.



Beer mixers helped to maintain mainstream volumes as regular beer consumers switched to lower priced beers.



Traditional trade gained only marginal share, but still accounts for the lion's share of the off-trade market (60%).



The growth rate of 2012 will continue in 2013. Faster recovery will be prevented by poor Q1 weather.



The mainstream segment will remain the key volume generator, but the discount segment will take advantage of affordable pricing and gain share during the current difficult economic climate.



Companies Mentioned



APATINSKA PIVARA, BIP, CARLSBERG SERBIA, UNITED SERBIAN BREWERIES, Jagodinska Pivara, Pivara Nis, Pivara Valjevo ,Pivara Vrsac ,



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