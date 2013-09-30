"Serbia Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Serbia Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- We project Serbian consumer electronics spending will grow by about 7% in US dollar terms in 2013 to US$1.2bn. Serbia is one of the least developed consumer electronics markets in Central and Eastern Europe. With penetration of many consumer electronics devices being lower than in many regional peer countries. PC household penetration, despite more than doubling over the previous five years, remains at below 30%, while smartphone penetration of around 15%, is below the European average, and could more than double over the next two years. Stubbornly high unemployment will constrain household spending in the short term, while elevated inflation will impinge on real purchasing power. However, economic growth, rising disposable incomes and the development of organised retail infrastructure are forecast to drive longer-term growth. Sales of flat-screen TV sets and feature-rich notebook computers will continue to benefit from falling prices and more aggressive vendor and distributor promotion. Smartphones provided a bright spot for retailers in 2012, accounting for around 50% of sales on leading networks in Q412.
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- Computer Hardware Sales: US$445mn in 2012 to US$493mn in 2013; +11% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged but tablet sales should provide a growth area as prices fall.
- AV Sales: US$397mn in 2012 to US$408mn in 2013; +3% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms Downwardly revised due to analyst adjustment. Flat-screen TV sets will be the main growth driver as Serbia continues its steady migration to digital broadcasting.
- Handset Sales: US$268mn in 2012 to US$284mn in 2013; +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphone penetration rising rapidly from levels.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Serbia's score was 36.1 out of 100.0, which gave it an unchanged seventh place in our latest Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) table. BMI expects Serbia to climb up our RRR rankings over time due to the growth potential of its market, particularly given low but rising PC penetration.
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