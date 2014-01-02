Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Serbia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- We have adjusted down our forecast for private consumption and investment growth for 2013 and 2014 in Serbia as disappointing Q213 results showed a recovery is taking longer than we expected. Domestic demand is still struggling as the deleveraging of the household sector impedes private consumption, which is further hampered by record high unemployment. Weak credit growth continues to weigh on private spending.
Headline Industry Data (local currency):
- 2013 per capita food consumption: +3.2%; forecast CAGR 2013 to 2017: +2.4%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales: +3.0%; forecast CAGR 2013 to 2017: +2.2%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales: +11.5%; forecast CAGR 2013 to 2017: +9.6%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales: +7.5%; forecast CAGR 2013 to 2017: +5.0%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Sojaprotein Moves To Higher Value: In autumn 2013, the Balkans' largest soy bean processor, Serbia based Sojaprotein, announced that it is to borrow EUR110mn from Societe Generale and UniCredit for refinancing as the company shifts to higher value products. The financing will support the transition from soybean meal for animal feeds to higher margin, soy protein concentrate.
Delhaize Incurs Write Down On Serbian Business: In November 2013 Belgian based retailer Delhaize announced a second writedown on its operations in the Balkans, pushing the retailer to an unexpected third quarter loss. Delhaize said that it would write off EUR195mn, mainly on its business in Serbia, where a weak economy and high unemployment have contributed to a decline in sales and undermined short and mid-term expectations for its business.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Caribbean Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- China Food & Drink Report Q1 2014