Serbia Freight Transport Report 2014: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Serbia Freight Transport Report 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Serbia 2014
Following a year in which BMI believes saw mixed trends in different freight modes, 2014 will signal slow to moderate growth across all freight modes.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a y-o-y increase of 6.15% in 2014 following an estimated growth of 7.15% in 2013.
Road freight is to grow at a highest pace, with 7% increase predicted, although rail freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 1% in 2014. The sector did not manage to defy the downturn but quickly recovered its pre-2009 freight volumes, only to lose a quarter of them in 2012. However, it will be boosted by a large number of railway infrastructure upgrades.
The country finally found strategic partner for the national airline and rebranded Jat Airways as Air Serbia.
Headline Industry Data
- 2014 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 2.2%
- 2014 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.4%
- 2014 Road freight is forecast to grow by 7.4%
- 2014 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 1.5%
- 2014 Total real trade growth is forecast at 6.2%.
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Key Industry Trends
Russia to Modernise Serbia's Rail Infrastructure: Russian Railways (RZD) via its subsidiary Russian Railways International will build new and reconstruct existing railway infrastructure in Serbia and will also supply diesel trains for Serbian Railways. The respective contract was signed by Russian Railways International and Serbian Railways top executives in Serbia's capital Belgrade in May 2013. All infrastructure works are expected to be completed within five years.
Jat Links-Up with Etihad, Gets Rebranded: The new Serbian national carrier was officially launched on October 25 2013. Air Serbia is the product of rebranding Jat Airways after 49% of the latter was sold to Serbia 2014
Following a year in which BMI believes saw mixed trends in different freight modes, 2014 will signal slow to moderate growth across all freight modes.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a y-o-y increase of 6.15% in 2014 following an estimated growth of 7.15% in 2013.
Road freight is to grow at a highest pace, with 7% increase predicted, although rail freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 1% in 2014. The sector did not manage to defy the downturn but quickly recovered its pre-2009 freight volumes, only to lose a quarter of them in 2012. However, it will be boosted by a large number of railway infrastructure upgrades. The country finally found strategic partner for the national airline and rebranded Jat Airways as Air Serbia.
Headline Industry Data
- 2014 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 2.2%
- 2014 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.4%
- 2014 Road freight is forecast to grow by 7.4%
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