Serbia Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Serbia Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Serbia beverage market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Soft drinks volume was down by 11% as low consumer confidence hit consumption of the large carbonates and packaged water markets. Beer also dropped due to lower consumer spending. Dairy drinks consumption was also down, but at a lower rate than Q2-13 when the category was hit by the aflatoxin scare and the small hot tea category continued to perform well due to its perceived health benefits.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The industry has been plagued by several factors of late; low consumer confidence and the resultant lower consumer spending, which impacted Horeca particularly. The aflatoxin scare has begun to fade away but the dairy market is still suffering.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Serbia beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's Serbia Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
Key Features and Benefits
Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q32013 vs Q32012, together with 2012 actual volumes, 2013 forecast volumes and projected growth
An economic mood indicator, completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Selected retail pricing data is given for the most recent quarter and the previous four quarters, enabling analysis of price movements.
Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined
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