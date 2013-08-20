Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Serbia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Serbia Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Serbia's economic outlook of extreme summer weather in 2012 hitting

agricultural output.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Serbian retail market while minimising investment

risk, and explores the impact of the eurozone crisis and declining remittances on the Serbian consumer and

on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139727/serbia-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###