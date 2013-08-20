Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Serbia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Serbia Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm
concerns about the impact on Serbia's economic outlook of extreme summer weather in 2012 hitting
agricultural output.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Serbian retail market while minimising investment
risk, and explores the impact of the eurozone crisis and declining remittances on the Serbian consumer and
on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139727/serbia-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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