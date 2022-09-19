SerDes for Automotive Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Intesil, Cypress, Avago, Maxim Integrated

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "SerDes for Automotive Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the SerDes for Automotive market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Texas Instruments (United States), ON Semiconductor (United States), Maxim Integrated (United States), Avago (Broadcom) (United States), NXP (Netherlands), Semtech (United States), Cypress (United States), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Intesil (Renesas) (Japan).



Scope of the Report of SerDes for Automotive

Ser is an acronym for Serializer or "parallel-serial converter", and Des is an acronym for Deserializer or "serial-parallel converter". The serialization technique is a manufacturer-specific method. It is distinctive from LVDS transmission. Automotive SerDes, Texas Instruments FPD-Link series, Analog Devices (formerly Maxim) GMSL series, and SONY GVIF collection are popular. Cameras sensors for ADAS want excessive information charge and transmission speeds to characteristic as designed. Increasingly, builders are turning to serializer/deserializer (SerDes) connections to hyperlink these cameras to the vehicleâ€™s image-processing digital manage devices (ECUs). SerDes options are delivered by way of person companies the usage of closed, proprietary standards, however that is set to change. The enterprise acknowledges that obvious and unified requirements and take a look at necessities will enable chip vendors, automobile Tier 1 suppliers, and automobile makers to speed up their improvement cycle, decrease costs, and enhance interoperability with different industrial devices.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle), Sensor (Radar, Lidar, Camera, Others), Testing (Transmitter Testing, Channel Testing, Receiver Testing)



Opportunities:

Demand for SerDes chips is on the rise owing to growth of data centers and increase quantum computing activities

Market Drivers:

Rising Popularity of IoT Applications

Increased Quantum Computing Activities

Need For High-Speed Data Transmission in Data Centers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global SerDes for Automotive Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the SerDes for Automotive market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the SerDes for Automotive Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the SerDes for Automotive

Chapter 4: Presenting the SerDes for Automotive Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the SerDes for Automotive market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, SerDes for Automotive Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



