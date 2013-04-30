Serena Lorien Stars in Upcoming Fantasy Flick "Welcome to Purgatory"

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- CUPSOGUE PICTURES has announced that actress Serena Lorien has landed the starring role of “Nina” in its upcoming fantasy motion picture Welcome to Purgatory.



Lorien, a British actress celebrated for her roles in ‘Garbage’ alongside Michael Madsen and Daryl Hannah, as well as “Poe” and “Dante’s Hell Documented,” will play a lead role in the ambitious action adventure fantasy film slated for production in 2013.



“Welcome to Purgatory,” directed by Gene Fallaize, follows three fresh-to-the-afterlife arrivals – Willis, Danni and Taylor - as they navigate through this original vision of the hereafter, helped along the way by faithful Guardian Paul and long-standing survivor Nina. They find the afterlife in shambles amidst an escalating war between good and evil. All the usual rules and guidelines of the afterlife have been shattered. The arrivals soon learn that both pain and pleasure can be experienced, and while death may not be final, it leads directly to the Seventh Circle of Hell. Once trapped in Lucifer's very own domain, they must find a way to set things right again… before Heaven is ruined forever.



The movie pitches a compelling concept: imagine you are dead, and you wake up in purgatory to find that heaven and hell have both been destroyed. A disillusioned angel in heaven compromises the security of a blissful life after death and paradise is destroyed. That’s when hero and archangel Raphael makes it his personal mission to destroy Hell for good.



“Welcome to Purgatory” was written by Marcus Ako & Tony Cook. Tony Cook and Gene Fallaize will be producing the film for Cupsogue Pictures, and additional casting announcements are expected to follow.



Filming is due to commence on “Welcome to Purgatory” in late 2013 at Pinewood Studios, England. The theatrical release is scheduled for 2014.



About Serena Lorien

London-born actress Serena Lorien's acting career started early when she booked her first UK commercial at the tender age of 6. Lorien joined the prestigious British Arts Academy Italia Conti, a world-renowned academy attended by many of the UK's biggest stars including Kelly Brook, Russell Brand and Naomi Campbell.



‘Welcome to Purgatory’ on IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1643249



Serena Lorien on the web: http://www.serenalorien.com



Serena Lorien on IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2161732/



