Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova Advance to Finals at Sony Open

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Serena Williams has once again owned the Sony Open Tennis tournament in Miami. The top player blew through a semifinal match against Agnieska Radwanska winning 6-0 and 6-3. That was enough to advance the star to the women’s singles final coming up this weekend at the 2013 Sony Open Tennis tournament.



Maria Sharapova has also had a winning week in Key Biscayne. Sharapova dominated over No.22 seeded Jelena Jankovic, in a match that lasted just an hour. Sharapova has made it to the final match in Miami four times in the past, and lost all four times.



Top seeded Williams will face off against Sharapova with take place this weekend.



The Sony Open tennis tournament is the 12-day "Winter Wimbledon" or "Miami Masters" Sony Open boasts the participation of the world's top men's and women's tennis players. The Sony Tennis Open will take place March 8-31, 2013 in Key Biscayne at Crandon Park, which is near Miami, Florida.



Since its birth in 1985, the top tennis players from around the world have played and won the Sony Open. Names like Federer, Aggasi, Lendel and Djokovic have held up the trophy on the men's side, while the Williams sisters, Steffi Graf, and Martina Hingis are a small sample of the women's champions. This year the world's top tennis players will come to Miami to compete in the Sony Open.



