Serendipity Launch New Website

Devon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Serendipity @ Brunel Supplies have launched a new website to showcase their outstanding range of attractive rooms and flooring.



Visitors to the website can browse the range of stunning kitchens available at Serendipity, from traditional kitchens with wooden cupboards to sleek modern designs. For more in-depth information about what's available, a link allows visitors to download a brochure detailing the kitchens.



Serendipity provides unbeatable value with complete kitchens from just £1179 -- including appliances. Each is individually tailored to suit customers' desires and lifestyles, meaning you end up with a personalised kitchen in which to cook, dine and entertain.



The new website also covers bathroom designs available at Serendipity, with prices to match every budget and featuring discounts of up to 50 percent. An innovative clickable brochure allows visitors to peruse the various bathrooms and make their choice.



With so many people today doing at least part of their work at home, home offices are also featured on the website, and here again visitors can look around at what kind of designs are available.



Serendipity also specialise in bedrooms, every person's sanctuary from not only the world but also others in the house. The website features looks from the large range that has something for everyone. Here there's also a special offer, of a free £100 Marks & Spencer voucher for orders over £600.



Flooring is another area showcased, with a vast range of styles available to view. Serendipity can advise on what kind of flooring is best for your home. The right type of flooring can make your home warmer, soundproof and easier to clean, so it helps to know which is most suitable for your needs.



Visitors to the website can request that a brochure be sent to them, by filling out a simple form; and they can also book a free appointment or callback.



Company Director, Darren Francis said the new website would enable the company to provide a better service.



"Our customers will be able to easily browse our entire range, in the comfort of their homes, and we can respond directly to requests and orders," he said.



The website is at http://www.serendipitykbb.co.uk



Company Contact Details:

Serendipity

Brunel Road Timber Ltd

Unit 2, Brunel Road

Newton Abbot

Devon

TQ12 4PB



Phone: 01626 337496

Fax: 01626 333879

Email: serendipity@brunelsupplies.co.uk

Website: http://www.serendipitykbb.co.uk