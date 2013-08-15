Serene Bathrooms Promotes Shower Enclosures and Their Many Benefits

Tempsford, Bedfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Bathrooms tend to be the smallest room in the home and many home owners choose to focus on function rather than style in this room. To ensure design continuity throughout the house, home owners need to carefully pay attention to detail in the bathroom as doing so can turn a bland room into one which others envy. "With the help of new Shower Enclosures, one easily changes the look of a bathroom, giving it more visual appeal and overall impact," Charles Denny of Serene Bathrooms declares.



Consumers need to find the right balance between the tub and the shower enclosure as a freestanding tub doesn't blend with an intrusive enclosure while corner showers often tend to be overlooked when they could be a focal point of the room. Walk-in shower enclosures add elegance to a room while providing more space for storage without sacrificing room in the shower. Consumers ought to take the time to compare frameless enclosures, hinged doors and bi-fold doors to determine which works best in the room. "With a wide range of Shower Enclosures available at Serene Bathrooms, every customer quickly finds the right enclosure for his or her budget, style and needs," Mr. Denny continues.



To help customers save money on one or more new pieces, Serene Bathrooms is currently running a sale on selected shower enclosures. "Check out the low prices on popular enclosures such as Orca Walk-in Panels or Orca Single Door Offset Quadrants. Don't hesitate to check out other offers for the month as you may find you can redo your bathroom for less than what you expected and this money can be used for decorative touches which compliment the new enclosure and other items within the room," Mr. Denny goes on to say.



The owners of Serene Bathrooms understand that, although they have put a lot of hard work into their business, they are also fortunate in that they haven't had to deal with some of the setbacks others face on a daily basis. For this reason, they donate to a number of charities, including UNICEF (Children in Syria), Help for Heroes, SPARKS and Action on Addiction. "Consumers may be aware of charities in need of assistance that the company is not familiar with. If any consumer has a particular charity they would like to see Serene Bathrooms support in the future, contact us with details so action may be taken, where appropriate. Not only do we run a business here, we live here too and want to make our community a better place in every way possible," Mr. Denny asserts.



About Serene Bathrooms

Serene Bathrooms aims to provide quality products to consumers at affordable prices. Company buyers continuously search for excellent products, ones which are contemporary, stylish, different and of the highest quality, yet won't break the bank. All products come with a comprehensive price promise guarantee to ensure customer peace of mind, knowing that, if a lower price is found on an identical item, the company matches or beats the price. Security of personal customer information remains a top priority at every stage of the process, from product quality to payment security.