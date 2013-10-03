Serene Stylus - Small Tip Stylus Pen with a Soft Grip

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Times are changing and now even professional engineers, artists, illustrators, animators, graphic designers, and college students are working on tablet computers or iPads. The nature of their work requires detailed drawings and illustrations thus using fingers or conventional stylus leaves less scope for drawing the finer details. All conventional stylus pens available in the market today mostly have an 8mm tip, which is too wide for precision work thus, there has been a need for a stylus that has been created with engineers, artists, illustrators, animators, graphic designers, and college students and their need for a fine point stylus in mind. Serene Stylus is a touch screen stylus that has recently been launched and its greatest feature is the small 3mm silicone tip for detailed work on an iPad, or a computer tablet, which is impossible with a typical stylus pen that has a fat 8mm silicone tip.



Because this product has been created especially for engineers, artists, illustrators, animators, graphic designers, and college students, the Serene Stylus pen has been designed to provide a comfortable and strong grip that is excellent for people who have to work for a longer period of time. The stylus features a soft silicone grip for hours of stress free use for the user’s fingers, along with an interchangeable billet knurled finish aluminum grip option for a sleek and stylish look that is sure to impress others. The Silicone grip stylus pen is priced $29.00 and the Aluminum grip stylus pen is for $33.00 only. There is also a variety of different accessories that are sold separately for the Serene Stylus.



The company that manufactures Serene Stylus pens is a design, and development company for computer tablet accessories, and other products. The company is based in Los Angeles, California and is highly experienced, with a technical background in research and development of products. They have over 25 years of experience and expertise in developing, and coordinating products overseas. They are knowledgeable in many manufacturing processes such as die casting, ABS plastic injection mold, low pressure alloy casting, metal stamping, spin forming, and chrome plating, powder coat finish.



The Serene Stylus is suitable as an iPad stylus and a tablet stylus. These styluses are available online http://serenestylus.com/index.php . Serene Stylus is not only providing the most effective and comfortable fine tip stylus but they also provide each buyer with great customer service to ensure 100% satisfaction.



For more information about the Serene Stylus and to purchase a Serene Stylus please visit: http://www.serenestylus.com



Media contact

Frank Noriega

email:f.noriega12@verizon.net

Los Angeles CA