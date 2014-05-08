Serenity Vista Shares Its Top Five Geographical Destinations for Those Seeking Treatment for a Drug or Alcohol Addiction

Boquete, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Serenity Vista, an international center for addiction treatment and recovery, has published a list of the top five destinations in the world to receive treatment for a drug and/or alcohol addiction.



Historically, some of the best known ‘high end’ rehabs have focused in North American areas such as California and Florida. Increasingly, there is a development of American quality rehabs, offering get away destinations in beautiful parts of the world, often at considerably less cost than the big luxury rehabs of the U.S.A. The best areas in the world for international destination rehab are Thailand, Panama, Spain, The United Kingdom and Australia.



According to Treatment Magazine, “a phenomenon called "medical tourism," where in places like Mexico, India and many other developing countries U.S. medical services consumers are being targeted with top quality care.” In essence, more people than ever before are looking outside of their home countries for medical treatment, including those for drug and alcohol addiction.



Many of the best rehab centers in these areas have high success rates but also offer other benefits that assist addicts in recovering both mentally and physically. They are also located in naturally beautiful areas, which allow addicts to recover in a serene setting, with assured confidentiality and privacy from government, insurance, employment agencies or media.



Many people who reside in these five areas are fluently bilingual, including American trained health and addiction professionals. This is beneficial because it enables patients who do not speak the area’s native language to accept the best help available in their native English language, even if it getting to the best drug rehab requires international travel.



One area that should not be overlooked for rehab destinations is the gorgeous, friendly and affordable country in Central America: Panama.



Panama offers the most beautiful and natural setting in which a person may choose to undergo treatment for a drug or alcohol addiction. The types of natural beauty found in Panama are not found in any other place in the world. The mountains, tropical flowers and all other wild life provide the perfect natural support system to facilitate a person’s complete mental and physical healing.



Serenity Vista, a top rehab center, sets itself apart by implementing a comprehensive holistic approach to healing in an intimate setting conducive to individual attention. It is the only full-service facility with modern, state-of-the-art alcoholism and addiction therapy. It is the only English-speaking addiction treatment center in the country. This unique but proven approach combines musical and artistic expression, small group sharing and spiritual exploration that facilitate a complete and total recovery of one’s mind, body and spirit.



Guests of Serenity Vista are able to explore themselves without the distraction of home while sailing, snorkeling, whale and dolphin watching, rock climbing, horseback riding, mountain climbing, hiking, birding, nature walking or touring a local coffee farm. This rehab center can be definitely considered as one of the best rehab centers worldwide while offering programs costs that are one half to one third of comparable quality ‘high end’ treatment centers in the U.S.



About Serenity Vista

Located in the breathtaking rainforest mountain highlands of Boquete, Chiriqui, Panama, the facility is surrounded by natural beauty that facilitates natural healing. The area is famous for its rainbows and flowers, two things that have proven to provide patients with a healing energy, a vibrancy and an infusion of spirit that are unmatched by any other place in the world. Panama is easily accessible by international travel from all major travel hubs, with Serenity Vista offering free return airfare for their special 90 day program.



For more information on Serenity Vista, please visit www.serenityvista.com.



Media Contact:

John Derry

Director

Serenity Vista

Boquete, Panama

800-919-8023

info@serenityvista.com