Serial Console Server Market COVID-19 to Impact Demand and Growth on Serial Console Server Market, 2020-2030

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The serial console server market is poised to record a CAGR of 7% during the assessment period, 2020-2030. Progressing demand for cloud computing services and a rising number of cloud service providers is likely to expedite serial console server market demand.



"Growing digitization and usage of cloud computing services together with evolving pace of expansion of data centers will fuel the serial console server market amid the assessment period," says the Fact.MR report.



Serial Console Server Market - Key Takeaways



By the number of ports, the 64 port category is gaining swift market traction all through the forecast period.



Based on the model, the commercial models are poised to progress at a 7.5% CAGR during 2020-2030.



Enterprise users will hold close to one-third of the overall market share towards 2030 end.



North America, led by the US, will remain lucrative due to progressions in the IT & telecommunication sector.



Serial Console Server Market - Driving Factors



A swelling number of hyper scale & colocation data centers, across nations, is facilitating growth prospects in the market.



Mounting internet users owing to economical connectivity has boosted the adoption of serial console servers for increased productivity and convenience.



Technological progressions such as AR & ML will offer notable growth prospects.



Serial Console Server Market - Constraints



Serial console server can be accessed only by utilizing the Azure portal and is permissible for only users who have an access role of the contributor or higher to the virtual machine or VM scale set. This could impact the sales of the serial console server market.



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted major sectors, across the globe due to supply chain disruptions, lockdown, and strict social distancing measures. With growing concerns related to social distancing and the beginning of the work from home, trend has given a rise to cloud service providers. Conversely, serial console servers are foreseeing descending demand amid supply and travel restrictions.



Competition Landscape



Key players identified in the serial console server market include Vertix, Opengear, Inc, Cisco, Aten International Co., Lantronix, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Raritan Inc., Perle, Digi International Inc., Tripp Lite, and Black Box Corporation.



More on the Report



The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the serial console server market. The market is scrutinized based on number of ports (2 to 16, 16 to 32, 32 to 64, and above 64), data center type (hyerscale, colocation, wholesale, enterprise, and telecom), enterprise size (large and small & medium enterprises), model (commercial, industrial, and accessories) and end user (cloud service provides, enterprise users, MTDC, and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



