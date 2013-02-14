Serial Opportunity Seeker Peter Osigbe Endorses'' Empower Network'' as the Number One ''Work from Home'' Business Vehicle

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- According to the direct selling association, there are over 18 million direct sales representatives working their own small business in the industry. The thing is the majority of these people are sales representatives that go door to door or at least sell their product face to face via pre booked meetings. This is not usually the dream these people were sold before they joined the direct selling industry, they were told ; they can work in their own time, the company's product sells itself and so on. Yet, most people who decide to pursue their own dreams using these vehicle find themselves working harder than when they were in a traditional job.



After reviewing a web presentation and testing the waters himself. Peter Osigbe reveals what the fuss is about and shows you why Empower network is the vehicle of choice for many frustrated entrepreneurs in the direct selling industry. Visit http://www.PassiveIncomeToday.Co.UK to see why over 90,000 are members of the empower community.



There is a company called the Empower network that is turning the direct selling world on it's head.



It was founded by two guys who had been in network marketing for over ten years; namely David Wood and David Sharpe. They had failed as distributors in the industry for many years and they had also seen success. I don't think there would be any other persons better to run a company than those who know why people fail and what it takes to succeed in the industry.



In 2012, the founders of empower network launched their first event for the company called ''Don't be a Wussy'' to outline their plans and vision . Over 1300 people attended this event in Atlanta and it was determined that more than 90% of the attendees had made a sale in the company or are currently making money. This is unheard of in the direct selling, business opportunity and network marketing world.



Why is empower network different than anything else? It puts the power into the the hands of it's affiliates by paying them 100% commissions.. The company encourages it's representatives not to use old school marketing techniques like door to door selling to move it's products.



They teach cutting edge marketing techniques that enable you to sell from the comfort of your own home. This is why it's perfect for stay at home mums and dad's



The empower network has really gone against what most direct selling companies are doing. It is taking money away from it's corporate coffers by paying it's distributors 100% commissions.



Most direct sales and network marketing companies will pay you 15% to 50% commissions on their products.



After being in this industry for over 7 years, I have not seen anything that pays it's affiliates or distributors a 100% commission on product sales. I guess this is why it's called the Empower Network.



About Passive Income Today

Peter Osigbe started Passive Income today to help frustrated entrepreneurs and opportunity seekers find legitimate work at home programs that will teach them the newest cutting edge marketing strategies and also help them achieve their personal goals



Media contact

Peter Osigbe

+447765 242 082

London, UK

realpeterosigbe@gmail.com

http://www.PassiveIncomeToday.Co.UK