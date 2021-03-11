Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market Size, Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- This can be mainly associated with the issues in the design traditional methods of increasing system performance such as increasing frequency, pipelining transactions, and widening bus interface, need for advanced data transfer technologies and better system performance, due to emergence of powerful microprocessors and multimedia appliances and the demand for reduced number of data paths, and connecting pins or wires required. Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) market to reach USD 845.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Key participants include Faraday Technology, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Avago (Broadcom), STMicroelectronics, Cypress, ROHM Semiconductor, Semtech, Vitesse (Microsemi), and Intesil (Renesas), among others.



A serializer/deserializer (SerDes) is an integrated circuit or device used for converting between serial data and parallel interfaces in both directions, in high-speed communications. A SerDes is used in a range of technologies and applications, and provides data transmission over a single or differential line by minimizing the number of I/O pins and connections. In ordinary terms, these devices convert parallel data into serial data that travel over an intermediate media that may not support parallel data or it is used for bandwidth saving.



Serial interconnects forms the crucial backbone of modern communications systems, thus increasing the impact of serialyzer/deserialyzer on system cost and performance. SerDes devices fall into a various basic architectures, each for a specific application requirement.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market on the basis of Product type, enterprise size, component, application, functional block type, architectures, Industry vertical and region:



Product type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Stand-Alone SerDes

SerDes IP Core



Enterprise size Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises



Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Clock Multiplier Unit

Lanes

Physical coding sub block



Applications Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Optical Fiber Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacenter and Cloud Computing

Others



Functional block type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Parallel in Serial out (PISO) (or Parallel-to-Serial converter)

Serial in Parallel out (SIPO) (or Serial-to-Parallel converter)



Architecture Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Parallel clock

Embedded clock bits

8b/10b SerDes

Bit interleaving



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Automotive

Telecom & IT

Aerospace

Military And Defense

Manufacturing

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



A clock multiplier unit looks after the peripheral and transmitter clocking of the serializer/ deserializer. The lanes are used to look after all the inputs and outputs of the serial interface. The peripheral may consist of either two or four lanes. A physical coding sub block is responsible for translation of data in the parallel interface.



Consumer electronics is supposed to be the most demanding applications of the devices during the forecast period, since SERDES IP offers unique low power, less expensive, capability improving the signal integrity with incredibly low bit-error-rate.



8b/10b SerDes are used to serializing byte-oriented data across backplanes, cable and fiber, like cell or packet traffic. Many standards such as Fibre Channel, Ethernet, InfiniBand and others use the popular 8b/10b coding at rates of 1.0625, 1.25, 2.5, and 3.125 Gbps and are available that span these data rates.



North America dominates the market, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% in the coming years. This is due to the fact that, North America is the hub for a number of SerDes manufacturers, particularly in US. Some of them being, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, and Intesil (Renesas), among others.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Increasing need for faster data transfer and bandwidth saving at the same time

3.1.2. Growing demand of industries for faster data connection for video download and streaming in HD, and seamless sharing of huge databases without any issues

Continued…



