New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently come up with an updated report, titled, "Global S erializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market" Research Report 2020-2027." The report not only provides a meticulous analysis of the market Scenario and its dynamics for the historical period 2016-2019, but also offers global and regional speculations on the Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market value, volume production, and consumption during the period, 2020-2027. The report also analyzes the influential participants, especially the distributors and the industrial chain structure.



Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market Size – USD 415.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends – Increasing need for faster data transfer and bandwidth saving at the same time.



The growth of the market trends is discussed along with the competition they face in various regions, which would be extremely helpful to the new entrants in the market. Also, the untapped and lucrative investment areas are unveiled in the report.



The report commences with a quick but informative introduction of the market, where the global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market size is explained in detail before estimating its market scope and size. After this, the report discusses the scope and size estimation of the Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market . This is followed by an overview of the market segmentation by type, application, and region. The drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats are listed for the Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) global market, followed by industry news and policies.



The report gives an industry chain analysis, highlighting the upstream raw material suppliers and the major downstream buyers across the globe. The data is highlighted through the use of tables and figures, which also include manufacturing cost structure and market channel analysis. The key participants involved in the Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) industry are identified, along with their market share and the product types they offer.



The research gives an in-depth analysis of the key market participants involved in the global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market . Using tables and figures, valuable insights on production, value, price, and gross margin of all the participants are separately studied extensively.



The major participants operating in the market at present are:



Faraday Technology, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Avago (Broadcom), STMicroelectronics, Cypress, ROHM Semiconductor, Semtech, Vitesse (Microsemi), and Intesil (Renesas), among others.



The report divides the global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market based on aspects such as type, application, and region. For the historical period considered, elaborate insights on the value, market share, production, growth rate, and price analysis for each sub-segment is presented by the report. Moreover, the report also dives deeper into regional production, consumption, export, and import. The regions considered in the research include:



North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

A.E.

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Product type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Stand-Alone SerDes

SerDes IP Core



Enterprise size Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises



Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Clock Multiplier Unit

Lanes

Physical coding sub block



Applications Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Optical Fiber Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacenter and Cloud Computing

Others



Functional block type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Parallel in Serial out (PISO) (or Parallel-to-Serial converter)

Serial in Parallel out (SIPO) (or Serial-to-Parallel converter)

Architecture Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Parallel clock

Embedded clock bits

8b/10b SerDes

Bit interleaving



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Automotive

Telecom & IT

Aerospace

Military And Defense

Manufacturing

Others



The current market scenario and SWOT analysis for each region are elaborated, which would assist market players in gaining a considerable edge over the other market participants by determining the crucial sectors.



The market share of each player in the market in the leading regions is examined comprehensively. Insights on prospects per participant would help in understanding the growth of the competition across the market and aid new entrants to get a competitive edge over their competitors.



For the forecast period considered by the report, accurate speculations on the market value and volume are presented according to their type and application. In the same period, the report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market value and consumption for each region. These insights shed light on prevalent strategies for the future and take precautionary and smart steps. Different types of analysis, like the investment feasibility analysis and SWOT analysis, are depicted extensively with insights on the market restraints.



