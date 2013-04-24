Seriesgate.tv Introduces the Best Drama TV Series Collection Online

Burnaby, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Seriesgate.tv, a leading online community to watch TV shows online, has recently listed new drama series on its website, which includes the complete season of ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘One Tree Hill’, and ‘Girls’. Streaming all these online, viewers can watch the lost episodes of their favorite TV shows.



The portal has made it possible for viewers to watch ‘Breaking Bad’ online in the best quality. The Golden Globe nominated and highly appreciated series is now in its successful fifth season and available for online viewers at Seriesgate.tv.



‘Breaking Bad’ is a story of an underachieving chemistry genius who, when informed about his terminal cancer, uses his proficiency to secretly support his family by producing the world’s highest quality ‘Methamphetamine’. You can now stream ‘Breaking Bad’ online without hassles at Seriesgate.tv.



The other newly listed TV series at Seriesgate.tv is ‘One Tree Hill’. You can watch ‘One Tree Hill’ online, from its first season to the current one. This Drama-Sport series is about the eventful lives of some kids with a keen interest in their high school basketball team. Viewers can now easily stream One Tree Hill online and enjoy this wonderful series of friendship and spirit.



The third and the last newly listed TV Series is ‘Girls’, a drama-comedy about the experiences of a group of girls in their early 20’s. You can now watch Girls online, including its complete season 1 and season 2. The series is available in the best quality to ensure you with a perfect online streaming experience. With Seriesgate.tc, you can smoothly stream ‘Girls’ online, without any hassles.



About SeriesGate

SeriesGate is an online community where fun couch potatoes just like you can watch TV shows online, as well as catch up on the latest news, reviews and updates. SeriesGate allows you to register for free and enjoy many features such as the interactive, customizable TV schedule to help keep track of your online shows. SeriesGate allows you to further personalize your taste with a user-friendly favorites list that creates a history of previously viewed episodes.



For more information, please visit http://seriesgate.tv.