Seriesgate.tv Now Offers Streaming of Epic Television Shows to Customers

Burnaby, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Seriesgate.tv, a leading online community to watch TV shows online, has become a hot spot for TV show lovers. The online portal of the company recently added new seasons of TV shows to their collection of superhit TV shows. These recently added shows include the latest season of Game Of Thrones, Breaking Bad, Supernatural and many others. Streaming all these shows online enable viewers to watch the missed episodes of their favorite TV shows.



The online portal allows the customers to watch ‘Breaking Bad’ online in high quality. The critically acclaimed TV series Game of Thrones is also available and customers may stream Game of Thrones online. All the seasons of Game of Thrones are available online on the portal and if someone wants to start watching it from the beginning, they may just log on to the website and watch Game of Thrones online.



Game of Thrones revolves around seven noble families fighting for control over the mythical land of Westeros. The show has been rated 9.4 on IMDb and is one of the most loved TV shows of the present time.



The other newly listed TV series at Seriesgate.tv is ‘Supernatural’. People can watch ‘Supernatural’ online, from its very first season to the current one. Viewers can now easily stream One Tree Hill online and enjoy this wonderful series right from the comfort of their home.



Seriesgate.tv has some of the most advanced systems and incredible server speeds which allow uninterrupted streaming of TV shows to the users, providing them a pleasurable experience to enjoy their favorite show just as they do on TV. There are many benefits of watching televisions series online over TV as users can watch the show anytime, depending upon their preference instead of TV network dictating them on a particular time to watch it.



About Seriesgate.tv

Seriesgate is an online community where one can watch TV shows online, as well as catch up on the latest news, reviews and updates. Seriesgate.tv allows everybody to register for free and enjoy many features such as the interactive, customizable TV schedule to help keep track of all online shows. Seriesgate.tv allows a person to further personalize his taste with a user friendly favorites list that creates a history of previously viewed episodes.



Watch episodes of Game of Thrones online at: - http://seriesgate.tv/watch-gameofthrones-online/