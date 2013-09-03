SeriesGate.TV Offers Unlimited Streaming of Girls Online

Burnaby, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Seriesgate.tv, one of the leading community to watch TV shows online, now has the all the seasons of Girls for streaming to users. Visitors may watch Girls online through the online portal of the company at their favorite time.



Girls, a comedy drama series, created by Lena Dunham. It revolves around the experience of girls in their early 20's. Users may enjoy the assorted humiliations, disasters and rare triumphs of four very different twenty-something girls: Hannah, an aspiring writer; Marnie, an art gallery assistant and cousins Jessa and Shoshanna any time of day as per their convenience.



Seriesgate.tv also added all the seasons of One Tree Hill to their collection of TV shows. Users may watch One Tree Hill online through their online portal or may stream One Tree Hill online at their favorite time of the day. The site also offers other famous TV series such as Family Guy, Dexter, Breaking Bad, Supernatural, Game of Thrones, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Spartacus, American Horror Story, How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, and many others.



SeriesGate.tv also provides its visitors with the reviews of the listed TV series and their episodes. So in a way, it is also a portal that assists individuals in making choices among what to watch and what to not. Seriesgate.tv has some of the most advanced systems and incredible server speed which allow uninterrupted streaming of TV shows to the users, providing them a pleasurable experience to enjoy their favorite show just as they do on TV.



Apart from TV series, users may watch their favorite movies too at SeriesGate.TV. The site offers latest movies such as last year Oscar nominated and winners such as Silver Lining Playbook, Argo, Lincoln, and highest grossing movies like Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, Sinister, Resident Evil Retribution, Iron Man 3, The Avengers and more.



About SeriesGate

SeriesGate is an online community where fun couch potatoes just like you can watch TV shows online, as well as catch up on the latest news, reviews and updates. SeriesGate allows you to register for free and enjoy many features such as the interactive, customizable TV schedule to help keep track of your online shows.



For more information, please visit http://seriesgate.tv



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