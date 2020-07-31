Serious Game Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Serious Game -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Description
Global Serious Game market is accounted for $2198.96 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $7833.14 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as increasing usage of mobile devices and social media, growing usage of mobile-based educational games, increasing need for user learning are driving the serious game market. However, improper game design, lack of awareness and assessment tools will hinder market growth. Further, increasing scale of digitization and emergence of social networks would provide ample opportunities for the market to grow.
The education segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The corporate segment is anticipated to be the highest growing industry vertical during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region as China, India and South Korea are expected to grow owing to growing interest of manufacturers in serious games.
Some of the key players in global Serious Game market are IBM Corporation, Playgen, Caspian, Virtual Heroes, Morf Media, Breakaway Ltd, Blitz Games, Innovataion Games, ESim Games, Designing Digitally, Square Enix, Cisco Systems Inc, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Serious Game International, Serious Game Interactive, Microsoft Corporation, Applied Research Associate Inc. and CCS Digital Education.
Verticals Covered:
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education
- Corporate
- Media and Advertising
- Government
- Automotive
- Energy
- Aerospace and Defence
- Other Verticals
o Research
o Tourism
o Agriculture
End Users Covered:
- Enterprise
- Consumer
Platforms Covered:
- PC-Based
- Mobile-Based
- Web-Based
- Hand-Held
Applications Covered:
- Human Resources
- Training
- Sales
- Marketing
- Emergency Services
- Product Development
- Support
Regions Covered:
- North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
