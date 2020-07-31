Serious Game Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Serious Game Industry



Global Serious Game market is accounted for $2198.96 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $7833.14 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as increasing usage of mobile devices and social media, growing usage of mobile-based educational games, increasing need for user learning are driving the serious game market. However, improper game design, lack of awareness and assessment tools will hinder market growth. Further, increasing scale of digitization and emergence of social networks would provide ample opportunities for the market to grow.



The education segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The corporate segment is anticipated to be the highest growing industry vertical during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region as China, India and South Korea are expected to grow owing to growing interest of manufacturers in serious games.



Some of the key players in global Serious Game market are IBM Corporation, Playgen, Caspian, Virtual Heroes, Morf Media, Breakaway Ltd, Blitz Games, Innovataion Games, ESim Games, Designing Digitally, Square Enix, Cisco Systems Inc, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Serious Game International, Serious Game Interactive, Microsoft Corporation, Applied Research Associate Inc. and CCS Digital Education.



Verticals Covered:



- Healthcare

- Retail

- Education

- Corporate

- Media and Advertising

- Government

- Automotive

- Energy

- Aerospace and Defence

- Other Verticals

o Research

o Tourism

o Agriculture



End Users Covered:

- Enterprise

- Consumer

Platforms Covered:

- PC-Based

- Mobile-Based

- Web-Based

- Hand-Held



Applications Covered:

- Human Resources

- Training

- Sales

- Marketing

- Emergency Services

- Product Development

- Support



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging markets

3.9 Futuristic market scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



....



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.2 Playgen

11.3 Caspian

11.4 Virtual Heroes

11.5 Morf Media

11.6 Breakaway Ltd

11.7 Blitz Games

11.8 Innovataion Games

11.9 ESim Games

11.10 Designing Digitally

11.11 Square Enix

11.12 Cisco Systems Inc

11.13 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

11.14 Serious Game International

11.15 Serious Game Interactive

11.16 Microsoft Corporation.

11.17 Applied Research Associate Inc.

11.18 CCS Digital Education,



