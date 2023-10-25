NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Serious Games Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Serious Games market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corp. (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corp. (United States), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), BreakAway Games (United States), Serious Game International (United Kingdom), Revelian (Australia).



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/42316-global-serious-games-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Kavita



Scope of the Report of Serious Games: The rising interest for quality training with a modern and intuitive methodology has brought about an increase in the selection of game-based learning procedures by a few educational institutions. In addition, an increase in the usage of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in educational gamification has helped in providing a more immersive and interactive experience. Serious games are made around the particular purpose behind showing abilities or to help make a better understanding of concepts. This does, nonetheless, incorporate gratifying assignments, to make the game more fun. Its use has grown, particularly in such sectors like education, defense, aeronautics, science, or health. Its motivation can be one of many: from preparing fireman groups in crisis circumstances to preparing a sales group, teaching arithmetic, or practicing a language. the medical care area has eagerly invited this inventive technique for instructing. The expert in nursing., which reproduces the conditions of an emergency ward in a hospital. According to Foehr (2006), computer-based digital games are among the most multitasked media among U.S. youth, while non-computer-based digital games are the least multitasked.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Application (Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Education, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Corporate, Energy, Others), Platform (Mobile-based, PC-based, Web-based), Age Group (Preschool and below, Elementary school, Middle school and high school, College, adult, and senior), Element of Serious Game (Story., Gamification, Immediate and individualized feedback, Simulation), End User (Enterprises, Consumers)



Market Drivers:

Improved Learning Outcomes is Expected to Increase the Adoption of Serious Game Among End Users

Growing Usage of Mobile-Based Educational Games



Market Trends:

High demand for learning through video games and little by little, the market is responding to that demand



Opportunities:

The emergence of Social Networks to Pave New Growth Avenues

The explosion of the Digital World



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Serious Games Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/42316-global-serious-games-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Kavita



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Serious Games Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Serious Games market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Serious Games Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Serious Games

Chapter 4: Presenting the Serious Games Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Serious Games market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Serious Games Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/42316-global-serious-games-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Kavita



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.