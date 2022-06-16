Serious Games Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028: IBM, Microsoft, Revelian

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Serious Games Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Serious Games market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM Corp. (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corp. (United States), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), BreakAway Games (United States), Serious Game International (United Kingdom), Revelian (Australia)



Definition:

The rising interest for quality training with a modern and intuitive methodology has brought about an increase in the selection of game-based learning procedures by a few educational institutions. In addition, an increase in the usage of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in educational gamification has helped in providing a more immersive and interactive experience. Serious games are made around the particular purpose behind showing abilities or to help make a better understanding of concepts. This does, nonetheless, incorporate gratifying assignments, to make the game more fun. Its use has grown, particularly in such sectors like education, defense, aeronautics, science, or health. Its motivation can be one of many: from preparing fireman groups in crisis circumstances to preparing a sales group, teaching arithmetic, or practicing a language. the medical care area has eagerly invited this inventive technique for instructing. The expert in nursing., which reproduces the conditions of an emergency ward in a hospital. According to Foehr (2006), computer-based digital games are among the most multitasked media among U.S. youth, while non-computer-based digital games are the least multitasked.



Market Trends:

- High demand for learning through video games and little by little, the market is responding to that demand



Market Drivers:

- Growing Usage of Mobile-Based Educational Games

- Improved Learning Outcomes is Expected to Increase the Adoption of Serious Game Among End Users



Market Opportunities:

- The explosion of the Digital World

- The emergence of Social Networks to Pave New Growth Avenues



The Global Serious Games Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Education, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Corporate, Energy, Others), Platform (Mobile-based, PC-based, Web-based), Age Group (Preschool and below, Elementary school, Middle school and high school, College, adult, and senior), Element of Serious Game (Story., Gamification, Immediate and individualized feedback, Simulation), End User (Enterprises, Consumers)



Global Serious Games market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



