Serious Monkey Business Beats the Competition in Product Quality and Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- When it comes to finding a product that helps a candidate pass a urine test, it is critical that buyers have access to the best fake pee that helps them pass a urine drug test. There is no way that a person can detox for a drug test under certain circumstances, and in order to pass a urine drug test for a job or other purpose, something may be needed that simulates real urine. Serious Monkey Business and Detox Clear, located on the web at http://www.seriousmonkeybizzness.com , not only make the very best fake urine for passing a urine drug test but also the best delivery systems, and at much lower prices than the competition.



Not only do Serious Monkey Business and Detox Clear fake urine help customers pass a urine test, but the companies also provide the ideal delivery system: the Monkey Dong. The Monkey Dong is an anatomically correct fake urine delivery system that is visibly superior to other models and delivers fake urine at the correct temperature, consistency and smell so that anyone watching believes that the subject is giving a genuine urine sample.



Serious Monkey Business only sells products that work. Prices are often half those of the competition, and Serious Monkey Business offers fast and inexpensive overnight delivery. With discrete billing and packaging, Serious Monkey Business will not advertise a purchase and never shares personal information with any third parties. Serious Monkey Business and Detox Clear offer the Monkey Dong as the answer to drug testing privacy concerns.



About Serious Monkey Business and Detox Clear

People have been wondering how to pass urine drug test and how to protect their privacy ever since employment drug testing began. Now, Serious Monkey Business and Detox Clear provide the very best in detox drug test equipment and urine testing products. Of course, some employers or others may use saliva testing or other methods as well, but Serious Monkey Business and Detox Clear have been providing the best products to beat a drug test overall of any company making icup drug test products for more than 15 years.



For More Information: http://www.seriousmonkeybizzness.com