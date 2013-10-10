SerpBook the Online Rank Tracker Continues to Gain Plaudits from Thousands of SEO Firms

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- SerpBook were one of the first accurate online rank trackers to hit the market two years ago. Prior to this SEO’s had to use desktop software that required dozens of proxies which slowed up the tracking and gave inaccurate results. As an innovator to the market SerpBook took rank tracking online giving customers the ability to see their rankings at any time, from anywhere without the need for cumbersome desktop software. SerpBook is still seeing growth two years later and continues to receive great reviews from current users.



SerpBook is a rank tracker with easy to use features, including rank histories with annotations so that firms can inform clients why a movement has taken place and what it means, PDF and Excel export capabilities for easy analysis and reporting, and customisable settings to ensure the tracking fits the needs of the client. All this comes with superior support from SerpBook themselves.



To encourage new users to take up the popular rank checker software, the company has introduced a guided tour of the features and settings can be used to easily and effectively track different campaigns, and even a free trial of the software so that firms can get to grips with it and see what a difference it can make to their business.



A spokesperson for SerpBook explained, “We understand that when it comes to SEO tracking the job can be arduous, repetitive, but absolutely necessary. Our tracking software takes the pain out of charting rankings progress by automating much of the work that SEO firms usually have to do manually or via slow proxies, saving them time they can better spend improving the rankings instead of checking them. The software also allows clients to access their reports so they can keep an eye on how the firm is doing in realising their ambitions for the campaign, making it a simple, powerful and transparent tool. The reports can be white labelled for full branding and alerts can be emailed out the instant something significant happens to any rankings. We have covered all the bases in terms of features while ensuring the tracking is 100% accurate, it’s the combination of these factors that has allowed us to get so many customers who are evangelical about SerpBook.”



About SerpBook

SerpBook's powerful rank tracker enables SEO to quickly gather keyword rankings and share them with all of the users clients. SEO users and their clients can access keyword rankings from any device with internet access. Forget about the headache of managing complex proxies - SerpBook will automatically do all the repetitive work on behalf of users. For more information, please visit: http://serpbook.com/