SERT Data Recovery Experts Recommend Businesses to Use Secured Online Storage, Nordic Backup

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- S.E.R.T (Special Emergency Response Team) Data Recovery, a company dedicated in providing various data recovery services, has recently shared that loss of data can be avoided by using secured online storage providers such as Nordic Backup.



Even though the company itself has a nearly perfect track record of recovering data from damaged, nonoperational and even burnt storage media, SERT Data Recovery informs that businesses should strongly consider storing their critical data online for further redundancy. However, it is also important that the online storage service is absolutely secure added the company with over 20 years of combined data recovery experience.



As a recommendation of such a service provider, the company suggested Nordic Backup which has been offering secure online storage since 2003 and is now maintaining data for thousands of small to large sized enterprises throughout the world.



SERT Data Recovery also informed that with increasing number of businesses and individuals realizing the need for redundancy in local data storage and backup, the usage of RAID storage systems have also increased. In turn, RAID data recovery, or recovering and rebuilding failed RAID arrays, has become a more regular recovery case SERT sees as stated by the company, “Many think that RAID is actually a backup, this is a major misconception in the industry, and when a RAID array goes down there is still a very good chance that data recovery will be needed.”



This high demand for recovering RAID data storage arrays has made SERT Data Recovery even more familiar with networking, servers and online storage technicalities enabling them to offer comprehensive recovery services on RAID based data storages.



The company also provides around the clock service for emergency purposes understanding that malfunctions related to RAID storages usually means that important data is at risk or even a crucial service is down.



SERT Data Recovery is offering free consultation and free online quotes, keeping their potential customers well informed with the services that will be required to recover their data at the most affordable pricing.



About SERT Data Recovery

S.E.R.T. (Special Emergency Response Team) Data Recovery is one of the leading companies that provides various data recovery services. With combined experience of over 20 years, the company’s professional team is capable of recovering data from RAID, hard drives, Apple products, flash drives and various other storage media. Through the online platform, http://www.sertdatarecovery.com/, further details of the data recovery services offered by the company can be viewed.



For more information about Data Recovery Services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of sertdatarecovery.com, please call at 1-800-553-5738 or email to info@sertdatarecovery.com.