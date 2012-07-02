Servcorp Announces New Singapore Virtual Office Location in PSA Building

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Servcorp Singapore is pleased to announce the availability of a new Servcorp Virtual Office and Serviced Office location in Singapore’s PSA Building, bringing their total Singapore locations to four. As the leader in world-class Virtual Offices and Serviced Offices, Servcorp Virtual Office packages allow businesses to save on overhead costs by providing them with professional office services in more than 130 locations around the globe while they work from anywhere.



As a leading market for outside investment within the growing Asia Market, Singapore has been consistently rated among the most business-friendly economies in the world. With the addition of Singapore’s PSA Building location for Virtual Office and Serviced Office solutions, Servcorp increases its ability to be instrumental in helping small and large multinational businesses enter the thriving Singapore market. “We’re very excited to add this landmark location to our Singapore offerings,” said a Servcorp representative. “All four of our prestigious Singapore locations provide the professional offices and services that Singapore businesses expect, while bringing enormous savings on overhead charges for the companies entering the Singapore market.”



Situated on the 26th Floor of the PSA Building, the new Servcorp location offers businesses a Virtual Office address and amenities within an established landmark in the Alexandra precinct. The new location joins Servcorp’s other Singapore Virtual Office and Serviced Office locations including the Marina Bay Financial Centre, which is recognized as a hub of international business activity. Their location in Suntec Tower Three provides businesses with space in the largest commercial development in Singapore, which is commonly referred to as Asia's vertical Silicon Valley. Additionally, the prestigious Six Battery Road location is recognised as one of the city's top commercial buildings.



With Servcorp’s Singapore Virtual Office packages available with all four locations, businesses receive complete business communication solutions. Each client receives a local business telephone number with a dedicated multi-lingual receptionist who will answer calls in their company name and transfer calls to any location in the world. Business owners may change receptionist instructions and book additional services in real-time using their exclusive Servcorp Online membership. Additionally, clients have access to 24-hour interactive voicemail services.



Virtual Office Singapore client’s also have access to several other services such as their Onefax secure fax-to-email technology, and their Onefone service, which allows clients to save on calls while still remaining infinitely mobile. Clients can also obtain access to boardrooms, meeting rooms and day offices for as little as ten minutes to an entire day.



Servcorp ensures that clients have the same presence, IT infrastructure and support as a multi-national business without the enormous overhead usually associated with office space. In addition, they enjoy membership flexibility with renewable monthly contracts. “By providing the infrastructure, support, technology and amenities comparable to the largest corporations, Servcorp helps many small and growing businesses take part in the fast-rising Singapore economy,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.servcorp.com.sg



About Servcorp

Founded in Sydney in 1978, Servcorp offers the world’s finest serviced and virtual office solutions in more than 130 locations worldwide. Servcorp office and IT solutions enable companies of any size to operate with the corporate presence, IT, infrastructure and support of a multi-national organisation, without the associated overhead costs. Servcorp has facilities throughout the Pacific Rim, Europe, UAE, and the U.S.