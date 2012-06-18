Servcorp Malaysia Announces Free 30-Day Trial of Virtual Office Services and Packages for Businesses

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Servcorp, provider of the world’s finest serviced and virtual offices, has launched a special $1-for-1-month trial programme in Malaysia for its virtual office services. Their Virtual Office packages allow businesses to save on overhead costs by providing them with a professional office services in more than 130 locations around the globe while they work from anywhere.



Today, businesses both large and small work without borders and regularly find themselves hosting clients in cities where they do not have office facilities. Having the ideal office to rent is not just about space—businesses have amenities, technology and services to consider. That is why Servcorp has become the world leader in virtual offices and services that give the support and presence of a professional office without the 24/7 office space commitment. “By offering businesses a 30-day no obligation trial of our Virtual Offices, they can personally see our commitment to providing clients with world-class business environments while saving them more time and money to spend on their business,” said a Servcorp Malaysia representative.



Servcorp ensures that clients have the same presence, IT infrastructure and support as a multi-national business without the enormous overhead usually associated with office space. They include superfast broadband connections that are constantly monitored and maintained by their in-house IT teams, and Cisco IP phones supported by the global communications network.



Businesses will benefit from local dedicated telephone numbers as well as a corporate receptionist to answer and manage calls in their company’s name. Calls can then be transferred to the client anywhere in the world. Clients can also adjust the receptionist’s instructions online instantly. The full-featured, 24-hour-per-day interactive voicemail system allows clients to access mobile, colleague or home with the touch of a button.



The Virtual Office services and packages offer pay- as-you-go services such as worldwide access to boardrooms, meeting rooms or day offices for as little as 10 minutes or the entire day in Business Centre locations around the world. Other services include access to a multi-lingual personal assistant, video-conferencing and online meeting hosting access, secure fax to email technology and much more.



Servcorp Virtual Offices feature limitless flexibility with month to month packages, no contracts, and no security deposit when paying by credit card. Clients can sign up for just one virtual office service such as Address, Meetings, or Communications, any combination of services, or the Virtual Office Package, which includes all services at a discounted total price. “When clients take advantage of our free 30-day Virtual Office trial, we are confident that they will see why we are the leaders in the serviced and virtual office industry with unrivaled facilities and amenities as well as technology-driven solutions that will benefit their bottom line,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.servcorp.com.my/



About Servcorp

With world-class settings, technology, services and amenities in major cities throughout the world, Servcorp strives for perfection and is committed to being the world’s best serviced office and virtual office provider. At Servcorp, they believe in adding value to businesses by exceeding expectations and giving attention to the little things. Servcorp has facilities throughout the Pacific Rim, Europe, UAE, and the U.S.