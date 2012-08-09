Servcorp.com.sg Launch World First, Singaporean Women in Business Awards for 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The first ever Women in Business Awards for Singapore has been announced by Servcorp the leading supplier of serviced office space and virtual offices in Singapore and around the globe. The awards will promote the outstanding contribution of women in Singaporean business. The announcement came during Servcorp Singapore's 25th Anniversary and is part of the businesses ongoing global policy of supporting, training and promoting women in the workforce.



Servcorp offer serviced and virtual offices in over 130 locations around the world including the Pacific Rim, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the United States and employ over 700 people around the globe. A key part of their strategy is to recruit, train, empower and promote women in the workplace.



Marcus Moufarrige, Servcorp CEO shares the company philosophy on women in business, “Since our inception, we've been a strong believer in the power and performance of women in the workplace and have long hoped to promote this ideal not just within our organisation, but in the business community as a whole."



Servcorp has been helping women get ahead in business since it’s creation in 1978 by providing in-depth company training to all its female employees at its Singapore business center and around the world. This rigorous training has seen many women in the company rise to high-level management roles, more commonly held by their male counterparts.



Susie Martin, Servcorp’s General Manager for South-East Asia, is one of those success stories becoming their youngest ever general manager at the age of 28. She attributes some of her success to Servcorp’s positive attitude to women in the workplaces, the training she received and the abundance of opportunities within Servcorp. Susie one of the major advocates of the awards said, “We're looking forward to giving back and celebrating the impressive business achievements of women in Singapore".



Nominations for the awards will be opening in the next few months with many different categories available from SMEs to multinational companies with operations in Singapore. The awards ceremony, when the inaugural winners will be announced, is planned for the second quarter of 2013. All proceeds from the ceremony will be contributed to BoardAgender.



