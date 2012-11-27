Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Intilop, Inc. a pioneer and a recognized leader in providing Ultra-Low latency networking Mega IP building blocks, systems and solutions, announced they will present their 4th Gen. SX-Series 10G Ultra-Low latency TCP Offload Core and solutions based around them that deliver greater than 1G byte per 10G port and sub-micro second wire-to-host latency. It will be at the Server Design Summit taking place November 27th thru 28th, 2012 at Marriot Hotel, Santa Clara, CA.



Servers and high end NICs are able to use Intilop’s TCP technology and solutions to realize the maximum throughput possible, greater than 93% or approaching theoretic limit. The industry leading system solutions are built around their Ultra-high-performance and ultra-low-latency 10G TCP Offload and DMA technology that has been regarded as ‘game changing’ by industry experts.



“We are achieving the absolute best with our ultra-Low latency protocol accelerators combined with other internally developed critical building blocks to build the whole systems that not only substantially accelerate traffic but also simplify system design in terms of reduced switch port cost, reduced power requirements and overall operating cost of networking equipment,” said Kelly Masood, President/CTO at Intilop corporation.



Intilop’s TCP/UDP Offload engines and other high end building blocks are targeted at end equipment-makers that provide solutions to financial markets, web servers, email servers, high-end servers in Data centers; cloud computing, Government network systems and University campus network systems.



About Intilop

Intilop is a developer, recognized leader and pioneer in advanced networking silicon IP and system solutions, custom hardware solutions, SoC/ASIC/FPGA integrator and total system solutions provider for Networking, Network Security, storage and Embedded Systems.



Website: http://www.intilop.com



Pricing and product info contact: info@intilop.com



Server Design Summit: http://www.serverdesignsummit.com



A paper presented is at: http://www.serverdesignsummit.com/English/Conference/Seminar_Session_Descriptions.html#SB101