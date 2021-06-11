Server Microprocessor Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story :: Key Players - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ,Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated and More.

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Server microprocessor is a central processing unit used to handle the analytical decision-making processes. These microprocessors are used inside the servers used in data centers and various enterprises among others. These microprocessor contains more powerful processors compared to the usual desktop computers. The growth of mobile broadband and big data analytics as well as cloud computing is boosting the demand for server microprocessors globally.



In June 2019, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. entered into a partnership with Arm, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, to accelerate the design and development of next-generation MarvellÂ® ThunderXÂ® server processor technology. Both the companies agree to commit dedicated resources and collaborate through 2022. This partnership will enable Marvell to further expand its leading-edge ArmÂ®-based server products and roadmap to enable the next generation of cloud and data center infrastructure.



The Server Microprocessor Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (United States),Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated (United States),Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States),Nvidia Corporation (United States),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),Intel Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Toshiba Corporation (China),Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd (China),MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan),Broadcom Limited (United States),



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Other), Number of Cores (Less Than Six Cores, More Than Six Cores), Enterprise Size (Large, Medium, Small), Architecture (X86, ARM, Others (SPARC, MIPS, POWER))



Market Trends:

Demand for Cloud-based Services



Market Drivers:

Rapidly Increasing Number of Data Centers Globally

Growing IT expenditures in End User Industries



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2020

? Base Year: 2020

? Estimated Year: 2021

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



What are the market factors that are explained in the Server Microprocessor Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



