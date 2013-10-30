Server Service in Brisbane Company NetComp Solutions Now Offers No-Cost Server and Network Audits

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- NetComp Solutions, a small business server recently announced its decision to add server service in Brisbane audits to its portfolio of resources. The company’s new no-cost server and network audit service is intended to help companies improve their storage, protection, availability, manageability, productivity, and efficiency through a simple network check.



“A lot of businesses are unaware that their scheduled server backup in Brisbane may not working and hasn't been verified,” stated a representative of NetComp Solutions. “At times, this can lead to loss of business data and sometimes business itself. By scheduling one of our no-cost network audits, you can get an in-depth analysis of your IT’s health.”



According to an article available on NetComp Solutions’ website, network auditing is one of the company’s featured networking services. A typical audit includes consultation, Internet speed checks, disaster prevention plan inspections, and speed checks.



All of NetComp Solutions’ networking audit solutions are performed on-site. After analyzing the client’s network configuration, network security, backup systems, servers, workstations, software, and hardware, NetComp Solutions’ notifies the client about the system’s needs. In most cases, systems need network upgrading and computer services.



Clients who have tried NetComp Solutions’ server for small business in Brisbane audits have been pleased with the results.



“Now that we use NetComp Solutions, my company has efficient and regular maintenance of the system,” noted Mel, a client, in his testimonial. “This means that we don’t seem to suffer the IT dilemmas of the past. NetComp has also been fantastic setting up our network for our new premises.”



Individuals interested in learning more about NetComp Solutions and its server audits in Brisbane can visit the company’s website for more information.



About NetComp Solutions

Established in 2002, NetComp Solutions offers server services for small businesses in Brisbane. NetComp Solutions is conveniently located in Fortitude Valley on the outskirts of Brisbane CBD, where it specialises in various Microsoft Servers, maintaining Microsoft Exchange mail servers, Hyper-V virtualising servers and Windows server 2008 R2 and 2012. Complete with reliable Brisbane-based IT support, the company works to combine the benefits of Window servers for its clients so that they can focus on what matters most: growing and improving their businesses. For more information, please visit http://netcomp.com.au/what-we-do/brisbane-server-service