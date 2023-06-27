Serverless Architecture Market 2025 – Industry Growth, Report Analysis, Driving Factors and Business Revenue Statistics

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2023 -- The global Serverless Architecture Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 21.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the serverless architecture market include the rising need of shifting from CAPEX to OPEX by removing the need to manage servers, thereby reducing the infrastructure cost.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Serverless Architecture Market"



109 - Tables

42 - Figures

170 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64917099



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The adoption of serverless architecture service types among large enterprises is high owing to the ever-increasing demand for cloud automation, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises are heavily investing in advanced technology to increase the company's overall productivity and efficiency. With the ever-increasing amount of data, large enterprises need to invest in IT infrastructure and technical expertise for automating various tasks regularly. To reduce CAPEX and OPEX of infrastructure, large enterprises are widely adopting serverless architecture service types. Large enterprises are expected to invest significantly to implement suitable serverless architecture service types which would enable enterprises to save on infrastructure costs, improve business functioning, and sustain in intense competition.



Public cloud segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Public cloud refers to the cloud computing model in which the resources are accessible to multiple users in sharing through the internet. It is a standard model that enables service providers to grant access to the resources such as applications and storage, available to the public over the internet. The public cloud services may be offered free of cost or on pay-per-use model depending upon the requirements of the end users. The reason for the high adoption of public cloud among cloud storage providers is the ease of access and faster deployment. The public cloud deployment model offers various benefits to the enterprises, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access. Public cloud is more preferred by the enterprises that have less regulatory hurdles and are willing to outsource their storage facilities either fully or partially. The primary concern with public cloud is data security due to which many enterprises are shifting to private and hybrid cloud storage solutions.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64917099



Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period



Asia Pacific consists of the fastest growing economies such as China, India, and New Zealand and technologically advanced countries such as Japan and Australia. The region is expected to gain traction in the serverless architecture market, due to benefits such as reduction in maintenance costs and no involvement of physical infrastructure. Many emerging economies in the APAC region are likely to adopt serverless architecture solutions because of their high demands, specifically in the BFSI, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences industry verticals.



Market Players



Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the serverless architecture market study include Amazon (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Alibaba (China), Cloudflare (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Rackspace (US), TIBCO Software (US), Stackpath (US), Auth0 (US), EnterpriseWeb (US), Kong (US), Serverless (US), Snyk (UK), OpenLegacy (US), Innominds (US), Stackery (US), and Twistlock (US).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=64917099



Browse Other Reports:



Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2027



DevOps Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Business Email Compromise (BEC) Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/serverless-architecture-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/serverless-architecture.asp