New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global serverless architecture market is forecast to reach USD 25.49 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Serverless architecture is the application that depends on third-party services or on custom code that is run in ephemeral containers. Despite the name, it does not involve running the code without servers. The name 'serverless computing' is applied because the business or person that owns the system does not have to rent, purchase or provision servers or virtual machines for the back-end code to run on.



Serverless architecture is very cost-efficient; it simplifies scalability by managing on-demand scaling. It also simplifies back-end code by using the FaaS code. Ultimately, it eliminates time on the market, i.e., developers may change and add code on a piecemeal basis.



Asia Pacific is expected to have a CAGR of 26.4% over the estimated period. Sectors such as IT, processing, BFSI, and retail are progressing quickly towards automation. The introduction of cloud-based technology in serverless architecture is expected to experience substantial growth. Strong investment in digital transformation to decrease operating costs is the key reason for developing the industry in the region. Europe is expected to hold a market share of 27.1% in the year 2026. Due to advancements in cloud computing technology, the area is experiencing significant growth.



Key participants include Amazon Web Services, Inc, Alibaba Cloud, CA Technologies, Dynatrace LLC, Fiorano Software, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NIT Data Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, among others.



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automation & Integration

Api Management Services

Monitoring Services

Security

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Telecom & IT

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government and Public

Others



The global Serverless Architecture market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Serverless Architecture market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



