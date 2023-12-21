Serverless Security Market Demand, Future Scope, Emerging Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2023 -- The global Serverless Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Serverless security is to create a protection around the functions inside the software operated. The serverless architecture needs protection from various threats hence the need of serverless security solutions. Increase in the misconfiguration, proliferation of microservices architecture, compliance concerns in traditional cloud computing to boost the growth of serverless security market.



AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Imperva (US), Aqua Security (Israel), Signal Sciences (US), Rackspace (US), Micro Focus (UK), Serverless (US), IBM (US), Sophos (UK), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Oracle (US), Check Point (Israel), Cloudflare (US), Sysdig (US), Deepfence (US), Stackery (US), StackPath (US), Lumigo (US), Thundra (US), Snyk (England), Alcide (Israel).



These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the serverless security market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2019 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



Palo Alto Networks founded in 2005 and is headquartered in California, US. The company is a pioneer of network security solutions that enable its clients to safely run applications on their networks and prevent any security breaches or targeted cyberattacks. It addresses the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovations that seize the latest breakthroughs in AI, analytics, automation, and orchestration. The company offers Prisma Cloud that delivers a full lifecycle serverless security for AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, and Google Cloud Functions. It protects applications during development and runtime against vulnerabilities, compliance violations, web apps, and API attacks. In April 2021, the company introduced innovations to Prisma Cloud to help organizations secure unprotected cloud workloads and deep visibility into malware threats for containers, serverless, and hosts applications.



Microsoft was founded in 1975 and headquartered in Washington, US. It develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. Its product offerings include Operating Systems (OS), cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games. Microsoft's Azure is an event-based serverless compute platform designed to accelerate the development process. This platform can be scaled based on demand, and its charges are based on resources consumed by users. Microsoft's Azure platform provides serverless applications that focus on compute, storage, database, security and access control, cloud messaging, workflow orchestration, API management, analytics, and intelligence.



Key Dynamic Factors For Serverless Security Market:



Quick Adoption of Cloud-Based Computing:



The need for specialised serverless security solutions has grown as serverless computing architectures become more widely used because to their scalability, affordability, and ease of implementation.



Enhanced Knowledge of Serverless Security Dangers



Organisations are becoming more conscious of the particular security risks that come with serverless computing as they transition to these architectures. These risks include problems with data storage, function event triggers, and third-party dependencies.



Automation and Orchestration of Security:



The requirement for security process automation and orchestration has an impact on the serverless security business. Automation technologies are essential in dynamic serverless settings for real-time security issue identification and response.



Serverless Architectures' API Security:



API security is a major challenge because serverless apps mainly rely on APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). In order to guard against data breaches, unauthorised access, and other API-related issues, dynamic API security measures are required.



Threat Vectors Particular to Serverless:



Developing successful serverless security solutions requires identifying and mitigating serverless-specific threat vectors such event data injection, insecure setups, and injection attacks.



Including Security in DevOps Procedures:



The market for serverless security is being impacted by the trend of incorporating security into DevOps procedures, or DevSecOps. Security procedures that are integrated into the development lifecycle aid in the early detection and remediation of vulnerabilities.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Many companies are competing in the serverless security industry to offer reliable solutions that tackle the special security issues related to serverless computing. Competitors among established cybersecurity companies, cloud service providers, and specialised serverless security providers include those who can integrate advanced threat detection and response capabilities, adapt to dynamic serverless environments, and offer a comprehensive security offering. The security solutions provided, the deployment options (cloud-based or on-premises), and the particular industries or use cases addressed are some of the elements that influence market segmentation.



In serverless systems, key components frequently include identity and access management, runtime protection, vulnerability scanning, and compliance monitoring. The market is defined by a requirement for solutions that easily integrate with DevOps methods and offer continuous security monitoring, as more and more organisations adopt serverless computing. One key advantage is the capacity to provide extensive security coverage with minimal performance impact. Vendors' competitive stance is bolstered by strategic agreements with cloud providers and engagements with important industry players. Players in the serverless security market are anticipated to concentrate on automation, innovation, and the creation of solutions that can successfully counter new risks unique to serverless architectures as the industry develops.



