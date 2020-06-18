Service Bureau Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Latest report on global Service Bureau Market by FMI

The market study suggests that the global market size of Service Bureau is projected to reach ~US$ 50,690.6 Mn by the end of 2017 with a CAGR of 6.7% over the stipulated timeframe 2017-2027.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Service Bureau Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.



The Service Bureau Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA



Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Services

Document Scanning

Photocopying

Others (Printing & Fax)



By End Use

Government

Education

BFSI

Healthcare

Law Firms

Others (Retail & Telecommunication)



Market Players

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Hyland Software, Inc.

Rhenus Office Systems GmbH

Kofax, Inc.

OSG Record Management

Infofort

zLibro, Inc.



