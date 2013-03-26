Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Worth $6.94 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 9.15%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- According to a new market report "Service Delivery Platforms (SDP) Market: Global Worldwide Trends, Adoption and Market Forecasts (2013 - 2018)", published by MarketsandMarkets, the SDP Market is expected to reach $6.94 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 9.15% from 2013 to 2018.



83 market data tables

84 figures/chart

189 pages and in-depth TOC on "Service Delivery Platform Market"



The telecom industry has always been looking for an open framework that will enable them to build and modify services rapidly and in a flexible way. SDP came into existence by the early years of the previous decade. During those years, SDP was in the stage of conceptualization. So telecom operators had very little understanding about the capabilities and potential benefits of SDP. Now, it has been close to eight years, and SDP has matured to a platform with many ready–to-deploy frameworks, as per the requirement.



Today, it has reached a level that telecom operators can implement SDP in their network whenever they want. Service Delivery Platforms assist telecom operators and service providers, in cutting down the Capital expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating expenditure (OPEX) required for developing, controlling, maintaining and selling new service offerings. Service Delivery Platform also enables the rapid development of service offerings, thereby, greatly reducing the time to market for those service offerings. In the current market scenario, the network evolution towards a complete service delivery platform is inevitable.



The Service Delivery Platform market is expected to grow from $4.48 billion in 2013 to $6.94 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 9.15% from 2013 to 2018. Companies such as Huawei, Ericsson, Alactel – Lucent, NSN, Oracle and HP are the key players in this market. The report provides in-depth analysis of various telecom service sectors Mobile, PSTN, Broadband Data Services, Residential Broadband. It also describes the emerging trends in the SDP market across regions.



