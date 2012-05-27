Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Solutions and Market Opportunities

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2012 -- This report bundle represents the most informative research on the market for Service Delivery Platforms (SDP) solutions and market opportunities. It evaluates the potential for SDP as a dependable, scalable and flexible platform for core business functions, next generation applications, and independent services. SDP is examined within the context of its relationship to the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and the objectives to respond more rapidly to shifts in market conditions, customer demands, new revenue opportunities, and competitive threats.



The report pacakge includes revenue forecasts by geography, function, and media type from 2011 through 2017.



Recognizing the view that the future of telecom applications will be driven by IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), yet IMS is expensive and will take much longer to implement than SDP, Mind Commerce also provides forecasting and analysis into the market for IMS applications.



This publication package will also help the reader understand the basics of SDP and IMS architecture, functionality and capabilities.



Pro's and Con's of launching IMS vs. SDP based applications

Future prospects for IMS and SDP applications and revenue

SDP and SOA based networks and applications as a bridge to IMS

Challenges in implementing IMS vs. SDP"



