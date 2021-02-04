Service Dispatch Software Market May See Big Move with Oracle, Jobber, TrackTik

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Service Dispatch Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Service Dispatch Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

FieldAware (United States), Oracle (United States), Fieldpoint Service Applications, Inc. (Canada), Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Inc (HCSS) (United States), TrackTik (Canada), Jobber (Canada), ServiceMax (United States), Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. (United States), FieldConnect, Inc. (United States), Ergos Software Solutions (United States) and Key2Act (United States)



What is Service Dispatch Software?

Service dispatch software is a technology used by companies that helps field service businesses assign jobs, provide navigation assistance to technicians, and share task lists to be completed while on site. With this software scheduling, equipment tracking, dispatching and work order updates can be easily done. It increases productivity, improves the efficiency of the service provided and of course adds up to revenue generation.



Service Dispatch Software Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Application (Customer Management, Inventory Management, Tracking, Others), Industry Verticals (Retail and Consumer Sector, E-commerce Industry, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Industry, Telecom Industry, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise), Service (Consulting, Training, Maintenance), End User (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Internal Workforce Communication and Managing Field Services

- Need for Real-Time Tracking of Services and Business Operations for Efficiency



Market Trend

- The Advent of IoT Driven Predictive Maintenance in Service Dispatch Technology

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Service Dispatch Software



Restraints

- Service Dispatch Software is Expensive

- Unawareness about Use of Service Dispatch Software



Opportunities

- Surging Demand for Cloud-Based Service Dispatch Software will Boost the Market



Challenges

- Unkilled Technicians might Lead to Large Scale Customer Dissatisfaction



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Service Dispatch Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Service Dispatch Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Service Dispatch Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Service Dispatch Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Service Dispatch Software Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Service Dispatch Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Service Dispatch Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Service Dispatch Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Service Dispatch Software market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Service Dispatch Software market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Service Dispatch Software market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



