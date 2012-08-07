After Extensive Reviews, Service Foods Announces New Health and Wellness Division

Norcross, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Service Foods is well known for providing a wide variety of delicious and nutritious products to clients. The company is proud to announce that it has created Green Box Foods, a division of the company that will help organizations improve the health of their employees.



Green Box Foods works in partnership with corporate human resources departments and benefit departments, benefit groups, associations and non-profit groups. Service Foods reviews of the issue indicate that these groups had the most need of quality health programming.



"We're hoping to provide these groups with educational programs and platforms that can teach the importance and benefit of healthy living," says a representative of Service Foods. "Reviews of the market indicate that we’ll also need to provide information on disease prevention and management, as well as dietary supplementation and exercise."



Those who use Green Box Foods can access an online health assessment tool, to determine how they feel now and what they might need to change in the future, and members can also access help from a team of professionals who can provide advice as well as ongoing monitoring.



"We're really excited about this project, as we think we'll have the opportunity to reach out to so many people and help them learn more about what they need to do to stay strong and healthy for the rest of their lives," says a representative of Service Foods. "Reviews indicate that people really want help that they can trust, and they're more likely to stick to a plan if they think someone is monitoring their progress. We're sure we have a winning combination that can be helpful."



Since its launch, Green Box Foods has already signed up the University of North Carolina Health Care as a client. Service Foods reviews of the market indicate that many more clients will join in the weeks and months to come.