Service Helps Homeowners Find Solutions to Building Code Violations

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Homeowners in South Florida will now have an easier way to resolve their building code violations with a new service, FixMyCodeViolation.com.



The venture, which leverages the services of Miami's Fortis Lamas Architects and Three County Construction, specializes in finding the most economic means possible to correct building code violations. This means fewer fines and less expensive correction costs for homeowners.



"As new building has slowed over the past few years due to the down economy, building inspectors and code compliance agencies have had more time and resources to dedicate to finding unsafe conditions on existing structures," said Orlando Lamas, owner of FixMyCodeViolation.com. "We are offering another option for homeowners, allowing them to fix their code violations more quickly and cost-effectively than ever before."



FixMyCodeViolation.com features a unique process that allows its teams to come up with the most economical solutions possible to correct code issues. The key to the company's success is its ability to act quickly, submitting plans and obtaining the proper permits as soon as possible. This prevents fines from multiplying and liens from being placed on properties, which is what happens when homeowners simply ignore code violations.



The company is also skilled at negotiating with compliance code officials, often lowering fines for homeowners in the process. It also works with banks to correct code violations on foreclosure properties, allowing institutions to move them more quickly.



"It can be tough for homeowners to find solutions, as few architects are able to take on this type of work in an economical way," said Lamas. "We work to restore value to properties and help owners save money on fines and liens."



Fortis Lamas Architects and Three County Construction are both licensed professional firms that are owned and operated by Lamas. To get started in resolving your building code issues today, visit http://www.fixmycodeviolation.com.



About FixMyCodeViolation.com

FixMyCodeViolation.com is an architecture and construction company that specializes in correcting Building Code Violations. We handle all Code Enforcement issues related to residential and commercial properties. Code violations are handles from building plans and permit processing all the way to construction and inspections.



